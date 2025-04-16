Letter: Trade war is more than just an economic crisis - it is a geo-political move

A letter from Brian Pope:
The main US and European stock markets suffered historic falls followed by record rises after Trump suspended many tariffs for 90 days
By Letters
Published 17th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST

As the UK’s FTSE 100 fell to its lowest level for over a year and then dramatically bounced back by 5% following the pause in tariffs it is easy to assume that Donald Trump’s trade war is just an economic crisis, but there is much more to it than that.

Some politicians have failed to grasp that the imposition of Donald Trump’s tariffs is also a geo-political move. This is demonstrated by his decision to pause the tariffs for 90 days for all countries, except for China.

The aim of this trade war is to cause maximum disruption to the world’s trade relationships and unnerve countries, especially China.

The fact is, Ireland and the UK are merely pawns in a bigger geo-political battle for ultimate supremacy. To narrowly frame this crisis purely in economic terms would be a mistake.

This is actually a carefully executed plan of raw power over the bastions of democracy and current freedoms.

Whatever the outcome of this trade war it is critical that Dublin and London keep their focus on the larger picture and not get dazzled by the dramatic shifts in the stock market - this is just a tactic.

Brian Pope, Banbridge, Co Down

