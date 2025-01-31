Letter: ​Transgender ideology is poisoning young minds, destroying lives and ruining families

President Trump has consigned radical transgender ideology to the grave. He has already ordered federal women's prisons to be limited to actual biological women, with biological men sent back to men's prisons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That there are only two genders, male and female, is a fact so incontrovertible it is hard to believe that the president of the United States should be required to make it the official policy of the US government.

That president Trump felt it necessary to do so in his inauguration speech shows just how serious and dangerous the threat posed by the transgender ideology of the left is and how deeply it has been able to penetrate every level of society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nor were these words without substance. President Trump has already: ordered federal women's prisons to be limited to actual biological women, with biological men sent back to men's prisons; ordered an end to all “diversity, equality and inclusion” (DEI) programmes; and banned pride (and black lives matter) flags from federal buildings.

Letter to the editor

Long may the radical transgender ideology of the left remain buried in the grave to which president Trump has consigned it.

Contrast this to the state of our own country. We have a justice minister who thinks “it would be dangerous to give a commitment that a male prisoner will never be housed in a female prison or vice versa”.

What is really dangerous is the fact that such a commitment cannot be made. Indeed, if the Alliance Party cannot see that transgenderism is an ideology that poisons the minds of young people, destroys their lives and ruins families, then it is they who are the danger to society.