Letter: Translink employees should think again on the damage caused by strike action

Workers at public transport company Translink who operate trains and buses went on strike on December 1. Members from Unite, SIPTU (Services Industrial Professional and Technical Union) and the GMB (General, Municipal, Boilermakers' and Allied Trade Union) unions took the action in pursuit of what they say is a cost-of-living pay increase

The travelling public are faced with more inconvenience at this busy season with more impending Translink disruption.

The questions must be asked of the three unions involved – how will such lunacy benefit them and will they persist in such wrecking tactics?

Translink management made a public announcement of the first strike one full week prior to it happening on Friday, December 1.

Letter to the editor

We may guess that the company was not permitting anyone to work, even those who felt they could not support the strike.

It would appear that the three unions concerned 'rule the roost' using Marxist tactics as it were, with such a powerful influence on staff and indeed influence on Translink management.

One employee, as services returned on Saturday, December 2, advised me that this strike was political and the unions would make their point despite there being little hope of success in pay bargaining.

I therefore encourage Translink employees to think hard on the damage this will do to our community and to refuse to engage again in such lunacy which will not achieve what they demand.