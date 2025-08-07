Letter: ​True reconciliation and coexistence demands respect for all traditions and the preservation of shared history

The Walker Monument in Londonderry, commemorating the 1689 siege, was obliterated by an IRA bomb in 1973

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What do militant Irish republicanism and global extremist movements such as the so-called Islamic State have in common?

It is this: a strategy of cultural cleansing, and the systematic destruction of historical, religious and national landmarks that do not align with a narrow ideological vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barbarism of turning individuals into human bombs, the deliberate targeting of civilians in sectarian massacres, and the violent erasure of a people’s heritage are tactics used to break the will and identity of a targeted community.

Letter to the editor

Irish republicanism, particularly in its militant form through the IRA, has long embraced this strategy, not only in its terrorist campaigns but in its war against British and unionist culture on the island of Ireland.

The destruction of monuments, statues, and sites associated with British history is not an accident of war; it has been a deliberate policy of cultural apartheid.

The record speaks for itself.

The Boyne Obelisk, erected in 1736 to commemorate the victory of King William III, stood for nearly 200 years until it was blown up by the IRA in 1923;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statue of King William III on College Green, Dublin, was bombed in 1928 and removed the following year;

The George II statue in St Stephen’s Green was destroyed in 1937;

Viscount Hugh Gough’s statue in Phoenix Park was destroyed by the IRA in 1957;

The Earl of Carlisle's statue, also in Phoenix Park, was blown up in 1958;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson’s Pillar, a major Dublin landmark and tourist attraction, was bombed in March 1966 by the IRA. It was then rapidly demolished by the Irish Army, despite pleas from architects and historians to preserve and restore it;

Queen Victoria’s statue, once proudly placed before the Irish Parliament at Leinster House, was removed in 1948 and subjected to bureaucratic banishment until 1986 when Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald ordered its export to Australia – despite objections from his own cabinet;

Even Rev Hugh Hanna's statue in Belfast was bombed by the IRA in 1970;

The Walker Monument in Londonderry, commemorating the 1689 siege, was obliterated by an IRA bomb in 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This pattern is not just confined to statues and stone. It continues to this day through systematic arson attacks on Orange halls, intimidation of British-identifying communities, and the political cleansing of anything that reflects a non-nationalist narrative of Irish history.

Despite these actions, successive Irish governments have remained silent, or worse, complicit, by failing to protect heritage or even acknowledge the cultural intolerance behind such attacks.

The passing of the Nelson Pillar Act in 1969, formalising the destruction of that monument, is just one example of how the state not only failed to condemn vandalism but legislated to prevent its restoration.

Notably, Sinn Féin has never apologised for these campaigns of cultural destruction. Instead, it often glorifies those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has emerged is a two-tier cultural policy one that demands “respect” and recognition for nationalist identity, while treating British and unionist culture as something to be dismantled, silenced, or erased.

The campaign against British culture in Ireland is not about progress, it is about power. It is about rewriting history to suit a single narrative, enforcing cultural uniformity through destruction and silence.

True reconciliation and coexistence demand the opposite: pluralism, respect for all traditions, and the preservation, not erasure, of shared history.