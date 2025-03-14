Letter: Trump is right - it is time Europeans stopped depending on the US

A letter from Michael Deasy:
Ukraine president and courageous democrat Volodymyr Zelensky was chided and belittled like an errant child on his visit to the White House, writes Michael Deasyplaceholder image
Ukraine president and courageous democrat Volodymyr Zelensky was chided and belittled like an errant child on his visit to the White House, writes Michael Deasy
By Letters
Published 14th Mar 2025, 00:00 BST

Following president Trump's imperious chastisement of president Zelensky, it is well to remember that American isolationism is not new.

Most Popular

But this new leadership style where a Russian autocrat is encouraged at every turn and a courageous democrat like Volodymyr Zelensky is chided and belittled like an errant child is no good for anyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was very interesting to see the dexterous way in which vice-president Vance stirred the pot. Let us pray his opportunistic politics do not prosper.

Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor

For the first time in my life, I find myself agreeing with president Trump. It is time Europeans stopped depending on the US. This is most certainly a crossroads. Ritual humiliation has no place in transatlantic relations.

Michael Deasy, Bandon, Co Cork

Related topics:Volodymyr Zelensky
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice