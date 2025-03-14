Letter: Trump is right - it is time Europeans stopped depending on the US
Following president Trump's imperious chastisement of president Zelensky, it is well to remember that American isolationism is not new.
But this new leadership style where a Russian autocrat is encouraged at every turn and a courageous democrat like Volodymyr Zelensky is chided and belittled like an errant child is no good for anyone.
It was very interesting to see the dexterous way in which vice-president Vance stirred the pot. Let us pray his opportunistic politics do not prosper.
For the first time in my life, I find myself agreeing with president Trump. It is time Europeans stopped depending on the US. This is most certainly a crossroads. Ritual humiliation has no place in transatlantic relations.
Michael Deasy, Bandon, Co Cork