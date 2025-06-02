Letter: Trump looks as helpless as the most hapless Thanksgiving turkey

A letter from Howard Hutchins:
Donald Trump said he could get a deal to end the fighting in Ukraine in one day, but more than four months since his second-term inauguration that goal looks as far away as ever
Published 3rd Jun 2025

Donald Trump has so often said, ‘I have good relations with so and so…so, I can do a deal with them’.

I was beginning to believed Trump could sweet-talk the most delightful cherries off a lemon tree and con the pants off a scarecrow!

However, with Trump’s failure to – as promised - end the current Ukraine-Russian war within a day, this bloke now thinks that Trump looks as helpless as the most hapless, plumpest, Thanksgiving turkey.

Howard Hutchins, Wantirna, Australia

