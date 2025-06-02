Letter: Trump looks as helpless as the most hapless Thanksgiving turkey
A letter from Howard Hutchins:
Donald Trump has so often said, ‘I have good relations with so and so…so, I can do a deal with them’.
I was beginning to believed Trump could sweet-talk the most delightful cherries off a lemon tree and con the pants off a scarecrow!
However, with Trump’s failure to – as promised - end the current Ukraine-Russian war within a day, this bloke now thinks that Trump looks as helpless as the most hapless, plumpest, Thanksgiving turkey.
Howard Hutchins, Wantirna, Australia