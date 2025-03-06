Letter: Turkey example demonstrates that peace-building comes from dialogue and inclusion
After several days of largely gloomy world news dominated by Ukraine the announcement of a ceasefire by the Kurdish terrorist group, PKK and the commencement of a process of disarmament was largely overlooked but is to be welcomed, as is the positive response from President Erdogan.
The rise of Kurdish nationalism and their violent campaign against successive Turkish governments overlapped with the last decade or so of our conflict in Northern Ireland and has cost the lives of some 40,000 people.
For a period, their main targets included Turkish holiday resorts which have hosted many holidaymakers from Northern Ireland, and some of the components of our peace agreement were relayed to Turkish governments, and the PKK, by politicians from here who helped negotiate our agreement.
I earnestly hope that this ceasefire will prove to be permanent and allow space for a serious peace process to emerge.
I pay tribute to those Turkish politicians and leaders who have worked hard to bring about this progress.
It demonstrates that true peace-building comes from dialogue, engagement, and inclusion; and those who advocate exclusion and dis-engagement are selfish enemies of peace.
David Campbell, Honorary Consul for Turkey in Northern Ireland; former UUP negotiator in the Northern Ireland peace talks