Letter: Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus should be recognised as an independent state

Derelict hotels, restaurants, and residential buildings remain abandoned at the fenced-off beachfront town of Varosha, in the now Turkish-held north of Cyprus (Photo by Birol BEBEK / AFP)Derelict hotels, restaurants, and residential buildings remain abandoned at the fenced-off beachfront town of Varosha, in the now Turkish-held north of Cyprus (Photo by Birol BEBEK / AFP)
Published 16th Aug 2024, 00:00 BST

I write in reference to Ben Lowry’s recent series of articles on north Cyprus.

In common with Northern Ireland, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is a magnificent place with wonderful people.

Similarly, it is also constantly challenged by political opponents who resent its very existence and regard it as a pariah state.

As a consequence, it suffers from poor travel links with the outside world which grossly impacts upon its ability to trade.

It is also poorly treated by near neighbours and more distant nations alike, including the United Kingdom, which refuses to establish diplomatic relations with the country.

Having been honoured to visit many times, I am not prepared to endorse the bullying and lack of respect its population is forced to endure.

I have no hesitation in saying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus should be recognised as an independent state and welcomed as a member of the global family of nations.

Lord Rogan

