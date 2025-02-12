Letter: TUV is wrong on Emma Little-Pengelly's response to McMonagle report

Emma Little Pengelly brushed off a question from UTV about the McMonagle scandal by saying 'we had a report', wrote Samuel Morrison

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TUV press officer Samuel Morrison, who in his opinion piece (​McMonagle report lets SF off hook yet Pengelly is satisfied, February 5) provides a deeply inaccurate narrative of the views of Emma Little-Pengelly with reference to the McMonagle report.

Mr Morrison, for motive we can speculate upon, seeks to characterise my party colleague’s response on UTV View From Stormont as one of simply saying “we have had a report”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps the late hour of broadcast caused Mr Morrison to fall into a state of slumber whereby he missed Emma’s actual contribution.

Letters to editor

In her response, Emma made clear that there remain political questions to be answered, that have not been answered satisfactorily. That is Emma’s position, and that of the DUP.

Mr Morrison should ensure future opinion pieces are based in fact rather than misleading the public. I am happy to correct the record.