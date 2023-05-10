Letters to editor

Apparently the latest development in the "sledgehammer to crack a nut" approach demanded by the EU, and foolishly conceded by the UK government for the sake of a near worthless trade deal, is that all milk, butter, meat, fish and vegetables on sale in shops across the whole of the UK must be labelled "not for EU".

So perhaps the government could tell us how the tiny volumes of those UK goods taken across the land border into the Irish Republic, supposedly imperilling the sanctity of the precious EU single market, compare to the total volumes produced and sold in the UK, and explain why they have agreed to this nonsense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surely "not for EU" should be the default position, and those internally traded goods should not require any such special labelling, while the trickle of goods across the border should be regulated through a system of export licences.

Dr D R Cooper,