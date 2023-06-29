Letters to editor

I found little to fault in the Centre for Brexit Policy report – which the DUP said merits “serious” consideration – recommending collaborative "mutual enforcement" as the best way to regulate the carriage of goods across the international frontier between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, with the UK retaining the option of setting up our half of the system if Dublin and Brussels declined to reciprocate.

But what does the UK government think? I have looked around for any public reaction - critical or supportive, from London or Belfast - but so far it seems to be silence. So is our government hoping that if they simply ignore this proposal it will just go away? Well, do they want the Stormont executive back up and running, or not?

As mentioned before, there is nothing in the Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework to prevent the UK government unilaterally imposing export controls on the trickle of goods crossing the open land border into EU territory.