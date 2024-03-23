Letter: UK has right to sell arms to legitimate governments and help stop terrorism

War cannot be banned, as this Russian attack on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine yesterday shows

In reply to Louis Shawcross's letter, I have seldom read anything so naive in a national newspaper (‘UK and Tory hypocrisy as government wages war then thinks it can define extremism,’ March 19).

​The notion that the British government could bar war is ridiculous; just ask the Ukrainians who have been attacked, invaded and their territory taken by Putin twice in the last 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disregarding Gaza, which is a whole other subject and not the responsibility of the UK, the government is right to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia to support the legitimate government of Yemen. They were partially deposed by insane terrorists who have set about attacking and sinking world shipping. We are also right to try to stop this illegal war against innocent mariners.

There will always be bad actors in the world, states and terrorists, and we have a right both to defend ourselves and sell arms to legitimate governments to stop terrorism and defend themselves.