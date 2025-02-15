Letter: UK's food system is riddled with unfairness and - for the benefit of everyone - must be transformed

Farmers and their tractors have been protesting in Westminster, London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules in the budget which introduced new taxes on farms worth more than £1 million

The remarks made by prime minister Keir Starmer, that Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) are “a tax break for farmers", are absolutely inaccurate and misleading.

His choice of words, coupled with his immense position of power, have huge potential to damage the public’s perception and relationship with farmers.

Our prime minister is well aware that APR and BPR are designed so that family farms can stay in business and continue to produce food for the public.

Letter to the editor

No farm family is making money from these so called tax breaks which is what many could now be led to believe.

To then create an ultimatum for the public, by putting the farming community against the NHS, local nutritious food vs healthcare, saying they must chose between two life essentials, raises massive questions about the Labour government.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) report published in the interim, confirms it is highly uncertain that the proposed changes to inheritance tax will raise £500 million each year.

UK NHS spending is approximately £230 billion a year, which means at the most, the inheritance tax changes would pay for 19 hours of NHS services.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that £1 generated in agriculture returns £7.40 to the economy, and yet, this is the industry our prime minister will be dismantling if the changes to inheritance tax go ahead.

Agriculture generally spreads wealth rather than hoarding it.

In rural deprived areas the agri-rural sector is a significant part of maintaining essential services such as cash machines, GP surgeries, vets, local hardware stores, wider business and trades.

What seems to have been forgotten is that healthy eating and a healthy population go hand in hand.

New analysis commissioned by the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission found that the costs of Britain’s unhealthy food system amount to £268 billion every year – that is almost equivalent to the total annual UK healthcare spend.

The proposed changes to inheritance tax will result in less availability of fresh, sustainable food which will have a profound impact on people’s health and will put even more pressure on the NHS.

In the UK we have a food system that is riddled with unfairness. It squeezes farmers at one end and food consumers at the other.

The poorest households spend less than £40 a week on food. What we need is a new food economy. One that is fairer, healthier, more sustainable and more capable of ensuring that everyone in the country has access to affordable, nutritious food no matter their background.

Transforming our food system and placing more value on food education, will be much more beneficial for the NHS and the health of our society long term.