Letter: Ulster is in freefall yet our unionist political candidates are not up to the challenge

Letters to editor

As I considered the unionist candidates on offer for the election in my ward, I recoiled in horror that this may be sample of what is on offer provincewide. They have never voiced a political opinion that is any way insightful or coherent. At a time unionism is in a tailspin and on the rack they have nothing of any significance to offer. Yet they expect me to go out and vote.

I think unionists have treated voters like me with indifference, now they are treating me with disrespect. I wouldn’t know these people if I met them in the street, we have never been introduced. They intrude into my life at every election and then go ‘on the run’.

Some might argue that at best they are harmless, but that’s the problem, we are fighting for our lives and unionist politicians are not up to it. Most of them have never expressed a political opinion, but simply defer to the party leadership. At best they are community workers, but you wouldn’t notice. The Unionist community has been in decline for years, but the parties haven’t noticed.

If they have, they have no answers. Most don’t get involved in politics, it’s not in their remit, and beyond them. Calling them politicians is a misnomer. Others go into hiding. Most lack political nous, and ignorance is dangerous.

Ulster is in freefall, and listing, and drifting out of control. That is the measure of where we are, and it’s frightening. We have lost our dignity and self-respect, and we’re crying out for leaders. We don’t have them, and they’re not on offer. ‘Yesterday’s Men’ who promoted the Good Friday Agreement and got us into this mess, Peter Robinson has joined them, have formed a choir and are singing off key.

Not for the first time they can’t hit the high notes, and it grates on you. Some might excuse them on medical grounds, and recommend a change of tablets. It’s too late for that. I would suggest that, instead of offering an opinion they should offer an apology for their incompetence, move on, and move out.

Not for the first time we are faced with Hobson’s choice, we are damned if we do and damned if we don’t. We are forced to choose, the Ulster Unionist Party who have rolled over, or the DUP who are wavering. I am almost tempted to vote Alliance – almost!

That is the measure of where we are and a signal of desperation. I fear both parties will come to heel and agree terms. Their position is weak and they’ll come cheap. That will lead to even bigger problems.