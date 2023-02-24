Letter: Union leaders are agreeing too much instead of moving towards a co-ordinated general strike

Letters to editor

Time and again, there is concession after concession by union leaders, despite the most widespread industrial action in decades.

The Royal Mail and rail strike to mention some; union leaders have conceded on redundancies, outsourcing, Sunday working etc and have not set an inflation plus pay offer. Instead they have conceded to offers around half of RPI.

Now the ‘do it alone’ Royal College of Nurses (RCN). No co-ordinated action, despite ambulances and junior doctors joining picket lines. Firstly RCN leader Pat Cullen halved their original pay demand to 10%. Then to accept any ‘responsible offer’; effectively turning nurses’ strike from a pay increase to a pay decrease.

Now what looks a likely deal with the government on a pay settlement and without involving other unions in talks, the government will be eager to reached agreement. A deal that will split any potential for co ordinated action in health. RCN members should establish strike committees and force their leadership to put back on the agenda a 19% pay increase; co-ordinated action with other health unions for inflation plus pay increase. Action to take the NHS out of government hands and into health workers’ control.

At the strike rally in Belfast the loudest applause came for a co-ordinated general strike to take the government / corporations head on.