Letter: Unionism must be confident, positive and optimistic in its arguments for the Union - we must have self-belief

I fundamentally disagree with Wallace Thompson’s remarks on BBC’s The View.

How can anyone know with any certainty what will happen in the future? They can’t.

The Union has changed since its inception but what that change will be will be for the people of Northern Ireland to decide.

Unionism’s greatest weakness is pessimism. Of course there are challenges to the Union but if you look back on history, there always have been.

I remember back many years ago when I studied politics, it was predicted that a united Ireland would happen by 2016.

Yet, here we are in 2024 and NI is still solidly part of the UK.

I have always rejected the inevitability argument of republicans. It is one based on ideology and not reason.

As unionists, we must challenge this propaganda wherever we see it. Factually, in opinion polls, more people support remaining part of the Union than wanting a united Ireland.

The Secretary of State has not called for a border poll and this might not ever happen. The Republic of Ireland is not currently prioritising a united Ireland and may never will.

As it stands, the Union is secure. Talking of defeat before any border poll has been called is misguided. Republicans will use it against unionism.

Unionism must be confident, positive and optimistic in its arguments for the Union. We must have self-belief if we want others to believe.