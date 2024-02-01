Letter: Unionism must stand firm and resolute against sea border imposed post-Brexit
I must congratulate Jamie Bryson for his excellent article in Saturday’s News Letter (If unionism accepts an Irish Sea border, then it will accept anything, January 27).
I firmly agree that unionism must remain totally against the illegal sea border imposed on us post-Brexit.
I was proud to have been in Markethill last Thursday with fellow grassroots unionists/loyalists to add my signature to the ‘keep your word’ campaign.
We all want the best future here in Northern Ireland for ourselves, our children and families.
Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and must be treated as such. Internal borders between Northern Ireland and Great Britain are unacceptable on all levels and should continue to be resisted and challenged.
A return to Stormont at present will legitimise EU laws and all we have been fighting against.
Unionism must stand firm, resolute and proud despite bullying, mistruths, scaremongering, etc.
I would encourage all unionists to support and sign the ‘keep your word’ campaign and remember the DUP’s seven tests we all believed and trusted in at the last elections.
Evan Johns, Co Armagh