Letter: Unionism needs to get real on the need to cultivate friends at Westminster

It's time for reconciliation with the UK government, writes Johnny Andrews

UK government alienation of unionism is ratcheting up to dangerous levels. It’s time for reconciliation.

Unionism needs to get real on the need to cultivate friends at Westminster and contribute to the Union following years of “begging bowl” politics under DUP stewardship.

A Conservative and Unionist government should be rebuilding confidence and its historic roots with unionism with some possible quick wins:

l Implementation of recommendations of Hendy Union Connectivity Review on an upgrade to A75 and improving rail links to and within Northern Ireland and assistance on the All Island Strategic Rail Review;

l Along with any technical solutions well heralded on Windsor Framework, the UK government should refute its previous statement on having “no selfish or strategic interest” in Northern Ireland. The recently exposed 1952 agreement with Republic of Ireland on RAF/Royal Navy patrols in its waters shows the reality of UK's need to protect trade routes and cabling across Atlantic.

We must continue to remind those in Great Britain of Northern Ireland’s historic contribution to the Union in upholding freedom and democracy through two world wars, the Korean and Falklands wars .