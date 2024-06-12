Letter: Unionism needs to have a joined-up long term election strategy between all the parties

It is a poor decision to run candidates who can't win in East Belfast and Lagan Valley though. The only thing it seeks to achieve is to lessen unionist representation and gives Alliance candidates a better chance of winning, a party who wanted rigorous implementation of the protocol. I would urge all unionist voters who have concerns about the protocol to think tactically and strategically and vote for the unionist candidate who can win. A vote for TUV and not DUP in East Belfast and Lagan Valley increases chances of rigorous protocol supporters from alliance getting elected. Despite concerns about DUP policy, it's better for unionism to have DUP MPs rather than alliance MPs. Unionism in general needs to be more united and have a joined up long term election strategy between all the parties in first past the post elections.