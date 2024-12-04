Letter: ​Unionism shouldn’t stick its head in sand over proposal to replace the Ulster Banner

Golfer Rory McIlroy, clad in the Ulster Banner, talks to Tiger Woods after Europe defeated the USA in the 2012 Ryder Cup

The recent proposal from within the Commonwealth Games NI Organisation to replace the Ulster Banner for the next games in 2026 has precipitated a one-dimensional response from unionism with the problem expressed as a simple keep it or lose it decision.

Unionism has no control over cross-community organisations like the CWGNI and once an issue is raised like this - accompanied by assertions of division, regardless of validity - it is highly unlikely that

the status quo will prevail.

For those of us that have pride in Northern Ireland and love to see it recognisably represented on the global sporting stage like other nations, the danger is if unionist politicians do not join the middle ground and engage on this issue to explore an alternative flag we will surely end up with a humiliating scenario of a bland corporate-style logo on a white background akin to Chinese Taipei or the athletes of some rogue state competing as neutrals.

Once one organisation does this then it is likely others would feel obliged to follow with their own design choice or be labelled as divisive and sectarian.

For those who detest and ridicule Northern Ireland’s existence as an entity, such a splintered approach would validate their position in public discourse.

A much better outcome is that the country we love has a flag that is in common use across our sporting bodies that becomes recognisable and enjoys sustainable support.

Sadly, recent events mean the Ulster Banner cannot fulfil that role as the CWGNI moves have popped the genie out of the bottle so to speak.

Unionism would be better employed engaging on that basis rather than sticking its head in the sand.