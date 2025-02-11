Letter: Unionist leadership must take control of the reform agenda at Stormont

Twelve months on from restoring devolution, Stormont is not working for unionists – nor will it work when unionist values, loyalty and principles are vehemently disrespected, writes David McNarry

Indisputably, unionists have reached a pivotal fork in the road necessitating a re-think, re-set and review of where we are and where we are going, politically.

Reaction to persistent anti-British nationalist agitation registers a hardening of attitudes with moderates from a decade ago disgusted by the 'we are in control' rhetoric.

The check point is in general dissatisfaction that 12 months on from restoring devolution, 'Stormont is not working for unionists' – nor will it work when unionist values, loyalty and principles are vehemently disrespected.

Letters to editor

Unintentionally, the secretary of state's recent remarks regarding 'Stormont reform' obligingly present an opportunity for political unionists to engage in a root and branch shakedown of the withering devolution tree – including challenging Mr Benn's belligerence toward the irrefutable fact that the Belfast Agreement’s 'consent principle' has been deviously supplanted by the Windsor Framework.

It is inconceivable that reforms, impacting on the democratic process as enshrined in the agreement, could or would be introduced without the electorate's approval.

The democratic way when interfering with the agreement is to decide by 'referenda' the level of support for replacing the agreement with the framework, including other reform proposals impacting on the agreement.

Denying the right to decide is dictatorial.

Before politics slides along the slippery slope reaching the tipping point dissolving devolution, the unionist leadership must take control of the reform agenda. With destabilisation under risk, it is a must do task.

That entails productive effort in preparing a coherent strategic plan through which unionists can with confidence recommend as a blueprint for agreeing that 'Stormont can in future work for them'.