Letter: Unionist parties must unequivocally re-state their resolute opposition to the Irish Sea border

A letter from Jeremy Burchill:
Published 13th Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

I have always subscribed to the belief that if one is offered ‘a bung’ to undertake any solicited course of action, it invariably follows that the demerits of such action are in direct proportion to the size of the bribe.

So, sorry Chris Heston-Harris, the Union remains sacrosanct for unionists.

My greatest sorrow is that any ‘Conservative’ should so demean their office as to put forward any such proposal which can only be interpreted as a bribe.

It merely remains for all unionist parties to unequivocally re-state their resolute opposition to the Irish Sea border no matter how gilded in seasonal tinsel.

Jeremy Burchill, Leyburn, North Yorkshire

