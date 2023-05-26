Letter: Unionist unity is not possible without a shared political objective

Letters to editor

I read Dr Edward Cooke's article of yesterday with interest (‘Divided unionism cannot deliver for the unionist people of Northern Ireland,’ May 25, see link below).

Basically, it is a variation of the old slogan, 'United we stand, divided we fall'. This is undoubtedly true, but I think that before considering a united unionism, it would be better to consider a text of Holy Writ, 'Can two walk together, except they be agreed?' Currently, one unionist party will work the current protocol, one will share power with IRA/Sinn Fein if the protocol is removed, and the other will not share power with IRA/Sinn Fein at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until all unionists can agree on a common objective, and methodology in attaining that objective, then any meaningful unity is impossible. The first objective then, is not the formation of a united party, but an agreed goal and the means of obtaining it. A New Ulster Forum to see if this is achievable should be convened by a influential pan unionist body as soon as possible. A role for some loyal order perhaps?

Tom Ferguson, Ballymoney