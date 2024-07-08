Letter: Unionist vote isn't big enough to be divided anymore - it must be one party with one voice

Last week's election saw unionists from three different parties elected, along with an independent unionist. Modern unionism must win back votes from middle of the road parties, writes Phil Kennedy

This is an open letter to the chairmen, party leaders and members of our unionist parties and is a reflection on the 2024 Westminster election outcome.

Northern Ireland is sleep walking towards a United Ireland. Republican votes are coming within a whisper of Unionist ones and our current practice of splitting the vote and throwing stones at each other provides them an ‘own goal’ of divide and conquer. They are much more ‘united’ in their goal than Unionism is.

There is not enough Unionist vote to be divided anymore. We must stand together as one party with one voice whether that be a ‘Democratic’, ‘Progressive’, ‘Traditional’, Liberal’ or ‘Modern’ voice, it needs to be Unionist one.

Letter to the editor

One party which provides a secular, socially mobile, moral and pragmatic space for all.

No longer can the religious views of one group be espoused on all. People can have traditional or religious views - but Unionism needs stand for modernity, for freedom of choice, for freedom of conscience. A vote for the Union is not a vote for the Past.

New Unionist politicians must reflect modern society not the Old Testament. Modern Unionism must win back votes from middle of the road parties and showcase this United Kingdom as the best place to be.

Talking, celebrating and demonstrating all that is good within our Union, enabling tolerance and societal growth for all.

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”… but, in our case we far to often live in the past and sadly are destined to never leave it.

Unionism must accept this new broad space. Accept that it is time to put country ahead of party, put the future ahead of the past. And accept that people will have differing views with in this new broad space, this Province. That’s ok. Unionism’s goal should be the future of our Union and a successful, Northern Ireland.

A modern Ulster. Go get it now!