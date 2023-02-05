Letter: Unionists could learn from nationalists who united all social classes

The Northern Ireland Protocol, as it was intended, is forcing us to change, and has thrown us to the wolves. ​The unionist community has been state sponsored for so long that it has lost its capacity to act

Ulster has always been at the mercy of Irish nationalist, and British politicians.

Northern Ireland was forged by them. It was their creation. Backed into a corner by both groups it was assailed from within and without, but clung on to survive.

It learned very quickly to discern between friends and enemies, and strategies to survive.

Letters to editor

Against all the odds, it not only survived, it prospered. Anyone who questioned that had only to look south.

The nationalist community refused to recognise the state, still do not, and dissented from it. They were labelled ‘disloyal’ who, if they were placed in positions of power, would pull those levers to undermine us.

Born of necessity, both sides dug in to survive, and this created a two nation state with divided loyalties. It continues to haunt us.

Running parallel with this we had those who, superficially, identified with the state, but they too had divided loyalties.

Loyalty to the state, and loyalty to themselves. Like butter on toast they spread easy, and spread thin: and melt in the heat! They’re open to the highest offer. Infiltrating our schools, politics, and the churches, they have no concept of Ulster history, and no loyalty to it.

Sowing tares among the wheat, they are undermining our culture.

The nationalist community, not easily fooled, see through them for what they are, and use them.

Those with most to lose in our community will always compromise. They will put down roots in any soil, spread excrement, and come up smelling of roses. Fertilised by expediency they will bloom in any garden, and drill the workers into service.

They will use us to hold the line, and then disown us.

The unionist community has been state sponsored for so long it has lost its capacity to act, and made a rod for its own back.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, as it was intended, is forcing us to change, and has thrown us to the wolves. Not for the first time Britain has betrayed us, but we stubbornly refuse to admit we have a problem.

We are stuck in a time warp, and it could be the death of us.

Feeling threatened, the nationalist community took refuge in its own culture, and it united all social classes.

Maybe we could learn from them.

Abandoned by Britain, our community doesn’t have that bond, and we are falling apart!

The more privileged have sold their soul, and want to sell mine. They are the ‘new landlords’ and we are expendable.

If our community and our culture are to survive they need to be identified, and faced down.