Letter: Unionists need to wake up and see that they are sleepwalking into a united Ireland
Since the last letter I wrote, the biggest U-turn in Northern Ireland politics has happened: the largest unionist party back in office and a border down the Irish sea.
‘The fight still goes on, no surrender' was the cry of three top unionist politicians who not long ago wrote into this paper and captured the front page headlines. Can I ask what fight was that? How can you back a party at election time, and be against a party politically knowing a great 'sell out' happened?
A lot of emphasis this July 12 was on unionist unity. I'm all for this, but how can this work when the main unionist party, and others, implemented a 'destruction of the Union' deal?
When they all see sense and turn against the Windsor Framework it's only then we can have proper unionist unity.
This fraudulent framework is unacceptable in the eyes of anyone who loves their country, and who loves their great Orange heritage and history.
In recent times a prominent politician from Tyrone was asked what rights a Protestant would have in a united Ireland - his answer was "no rights". He was then asked what life would a Protestant have in a united Ireland - his answer was "no life".
This is not a peace but a threat process. It is designed on principle to gain as many concessions as possible.
My message to unionist politicians sitting up in Stormont having a good old chuckle as we speak, is shame on you.
We need to wake up and see that unionists are sleepwalking into a united Ireland.
Simon Moye, Bendooragh