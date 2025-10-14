Letter: Unionists should get the focus on winning a border poll instead of vain glory around coming first in a local area or constituency

Unionists won back the North Down seat from Alliance during last year's Westminster election but equally lost the Belfast North set to Sinn Fein at the previous election. The DUP also lost Lagan Valley to Alliance last year

As I listened to Philip Brett of the DUP on the radio explaining why we need unionist unity to win future elections, I just felt so sad.

Granted, we won back North Down but equally lost Belfast North because pan-nationalism is now stronger than unionist unity will ever be again.

I have a better idea.

Letters to editor

Why don't our guys focus on winning a border poll instead of all of this vain glory around who tops the poll in some former constituency, district electoral area or precinct?

That would be a start.