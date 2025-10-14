Letter: Unionists should get the focus on winning a border poll instead of vain glory around coming first in a local area or constituency
As I listened to Philip Brett of the DUP on the radio explaining why we need unionist unity to win future elections, I just felt so sad.
Granted, we won back North Down but equally lost Belfast North because pan-nationalism is now stronger than unionist unity will ever be again.
I have a better idea.
Why don't our guys focus on winning a border poll instead of all of this vain glory around who tops the poll in some former constituency, district electoral area or precinct?
That would be a start.
Alan S Carson, Belfast BT5