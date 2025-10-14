Letter: Unionists should get the focus on winning a border poll instead of vain glory around coming first in a local area or constituency

A letter from Alan S Carson:
Unionists won back the North Down seat from Alliance during last year's Westminster election but equally lost the Belfast North set to Sinn Fein at the previous election. The DUP also lost Lagan Valley to Alliance last yearplaceholder image
Unionists won back the North Down seat from Alliance during last year's Westminster election but equally lost the Belfast North set to Sinn Fein at the previous election. The DUP also lost Lagan Valley to Alliance last year
By Letters
Published 15th Oct 2025, 00:00 BST

As I listened to Philip Brett of the DUP on the radio explaining why we need unionist unity to win future elections, I just felt so sad.

Most Popular

Granted, we won back North Down but equally lost Belfast North because pan-nationalism is now stronger than unionist unity will ever be again.

I have a better idea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor

Why don't our guys focus on winning a border poll instead of all of this vain glory around who tops the poll in some former constituency, district electoral area or precinct?

That would be a start.

Alan S Carson, Belfast BT5

Related topics:UnionistsDUP
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice