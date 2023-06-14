Letter: Unionists should not throw in the towel over Northern Ireland Protocol

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is under pressure to take the DUP back into Stormont

In response to Walter Millar’s letter of June 7 (DUP got us into this so they can decide), I wish to disagree with his statement that “the protocol argument has been settled”.

Walter seems to think that the recent low turnout in the local council elections indicates that unionists “don’t care anymore”. A contrasting argument might be that unionist voters are seeing things such as the Irish Sea border and Irish language legislation being imposed by Westminster over the heads of our community and politicians - so what is the point in voting if it makes no difference?

On the Irish Sea border, the reason the anti-protocol protest marches, rallies, poster campaigns, graffiti and sporadic violence has not continued into 2023 is because the DUP has (so far) kept its word on forcing the prime minister to choose between the Irish Sea border and a stable, functioning devolved government at Stormont.

The scenes of 2021 and early 2022 were aimed more at stopping the DUP from voluntarily implementing the Irish Sea border against the wishes of the unionist community than forcing the government’s hand. Who can forget the reception given to DUP MP Sammy Wilson in Markethill in February 2022? That campaign was eventually successful and - provided the DUP refuses to cave in - the unionist community seems content to let the party lead the way on this issue now.

Should Sir Jeffrey Donaldson mistakenly change his mind, return to Stormont and voluntarily implement Northern Ireland’s gradual removal from the UK, I have no doubt that anti-protocol activity will return to 2021 levels very quickly.

On the matter of the NI Protocol issue being “settled”, there are a multitude of variables which could come into play and benefit unionism in the next year or two (provided the DUP maintains its refusal to return to Stormont). Unpopular Conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak is already coming under pressure from various factions within his own party. Pro-Boris Johnson MPs, grassroots members and the new Conservative Democratic Organisation are all circling like sharks while opinion poll after opinion poll indicates a Labour government controlling the country after the next general election. Ardent Irish nationalist Joe Biden might not be in the White House for much longer and a European Union in recession may want to focus more on its own woes than continue to try to punish the UK for Brexit.

My belief is the Irish Sea border will completely disappear when an incoming Labour government agrees to GB having the same trading relationship with the EU as Northern Ireland currently does. Those Brexit purists in England might be furious - but surely no unionist would complain about it if the alternative is an Irish Sea border and the gradual removal of Northern Ireland from the UK by stealth. But this will only happen if the DUP stands firm and Keir Starmer enters 10 Downing Street with Northern Ireland at the top of his list of headaches to sort out.

One final point - it took almost 50 years for Ulster’s men and women to see off Home Rule. Those “unionists” wanting to throw in the towel over the Irish Sea border after 30 months might want to consider what their forebears would think of their crumbling fortitude.