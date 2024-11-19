Letter: Unionists should reconsider the logic of their position on Russia

Sanctions against Russia have made no significant difference to the outcome of the conflict as the war machine continues to advance. Meanwhile, the people of Ukraine continue to suffer devastating causalities

The recent decision to allow Northern Ireland’s UEFA Nations League match against Belarus to go ahead in Windsor Park was a victory for common sense.

It also presents an opportunity for those in Northern Ireland who are supportive of the increasing sanctions against Russia and Belarus to reconsider the logic of their position.

The restrictions were put in place to pressurise Vladmir Putin into withdrawing from Ukraine. Yet in reality, his loyal Russian Oligarchs were easily able to use their vast wealth to escape the excesses of the sanctions.

Letter to the editor

Furthermore, EU nations also proved embarrassingly too dependent on Russian energy. Despite their loud protestations against Russian aggression, they still quietly continue to import large amounts of their gas and oil.

Crucially, the sanctions have made no significant difference to the outcome of the conflict as the Russian war machine continues to advance. Meanwhile the people of Ukraine continue to suffer devastating and unsustainable causalities.

From the perspective of the NATO powers the sanctions have been largely counter-productive. Instead of crippling the Putin regime we have only succeeded in fuelling the anti-western zeal that sustains it.

Critically, our failed sanctions have only pushed Russia into closer alliances with those nations that pose a genuine threat to long-term global security, namely the ideological driven powers of China, Iran and North Korea.

Indeed, perhaps the folly of the EU/NATO strategy is best displayed with reports that troops from the latter Asian nation are now involved in a conflict within the continent of Europe.

There are some signs that President-Elect Trump will seek to pressurise Ukraine into accepting a peace treaty which will involve a permanent redrawing of their shared border with Russia.

Whilst the atrocities committed during the Russian invasion can never be justified, Unionists from Northern Ireland should perhaps be slower than most to condemn such a settlement.

Much of the territory seized by Russia has always had strong ethnic Russian majorities whose demands for regional referendums have been ignored.

To many Ukrainian nationalists they are considered a relic of Soviet Imperialism and any public expression of their Russian identity was often met with aggression. Could a similar fate await a vulnerable Unionist minority in a united Ireland?

Unionists need to be more focused on resisting the EU’s attempt to annex Northern Ireland through the Irish Sea Border, than seeking to fight the Russians to the last drop of Ukrainian blood.