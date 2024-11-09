Letter: Unlike the so-called great and the good, Trump had his finger on the pulse of America

The 2024 US election saw the best candidate win, writes Alan S Carson

First of all, it has taken this sexagenarian almost 48 hours to recover from staying up all night Tuesday and well into Thursday morning.

I wouldn't have missed election night in America for anything in the world.

But, serious questions need to be asked about the role of opinion pollsters, especially the people who were behind those CNN exit polls which proclaimed that American voters were more concerned about intangible 'democracy' considerations than the real life cost of living crisis and the economy.

Having said that, it strikes this correspondent as somewhat strange that the Trump watch night party was more focused on what Jake Tapper was reporting on CNN than Brett Baier on Fox News given that the former is alleged to be the primary exponent of false news.

Secondly, the best candidate won.

Because women's reproductive rights are no longer a federal issue, Donald Trump is not a fascist and Kamala hardly even mentioned her economic plan, if she ever had one, let alone the price of eggs or a bottle of milk.

Thirdly, I am so old I remember Alistair Cooke penning his Letters from America and Walter Cronkite reading the CBS Evening News, both of whom must be turning in their graves.

But the best man won this time because, unlike the so-called great and the good, Trump had his finger on the pulse of America.

Congratulations Donald Trump.