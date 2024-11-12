Letter: Until Michelle O’Neill repudiates PIRA she should not be welcome at Royal British Legion memorial services

First Minister Michelle O'Neill lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at Belfast City Hall. She has given eulogies for gunmen, bombers and those who wreaked carnage. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A letter from Thomas Smyth:

Imagine holding a memorial service for a much loved family member, friend or colleague to which a supporter of the criminal organisation responsible their murder was in attendance and defiantly declaring that the deceased had to be murdered because there was ‘no alternative’.

Unconscionable; which is why I stayed clear of this year’s Royal British Legion (RBL) Remembrance Service at Belfast City Hall.

Michelle O’Neill has given eulogies in praise of gunmen, bombers and human rights abusers who have wreaked carnage on their neighbours in pursuit of their supremacist, anti-democratic political ideology.

According to government and intelligence assessments, her party, Sinn Fein, remains under the control of a secretive, illegal and armed group that continues to shield their gunmen and bombers from justice.

Unless, and until, Michelle O’Neill repudiates all PIRA activities and shares with the PSNI all she knows about their past and present activities, her attendance at this - and subsequent - RBL memorial services will be seen for what it is: a cynical, contrived political act designed to bolster support for power sharing with the DUP.

With her current mindset, Michelle O’Neill is not only unqualified to pay sincere gratitude and respects to our beloved fallen, she is unfit to serve in government, no matter how energetically, and creatively, the DUP attempt to sanitise her party.