Letter: Varadkar only succeeded on Brexit because UK prime ministers allowed him to
Leo Varadkar did extremely well over Brexit, but he only succeeded because those in control on our side allowed him to succeed, and I suspect actively colluded with him.
Theresa May seemed to think that as we did not all vote to leave the EU she should be partly on the side of those who wanted to remain, that is to say on the side of the EU.
As I observed, at best she behaved as though she was some kind of impartial mediator, but overall she was on the side of the EU at least as much as she was on our side.
However it was not just Theresa May, and then Boris Johnson, but also the many anti-democratic UK parliamentarians whose primary loyalty was (and still is) to the EU.
Dr D R Cooper, Maidenhead, Berkshire