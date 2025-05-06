Letter: Vatican's 'incalculable' wealth is a far cry from the experience of the early apostles

By Letters
Published 6th May 2025, 15:03 BST
Letters to editorLetters to editor
A letter from Cliff Cardwell:

Alf McCreary's article (The world at large respected this man of deep faith and humanity, News Letter, April 26) on his coverage of past papal events made interesting reading.

Understandably, his focus is on those attributes which endeared Pope Francis to his flock and many others outside Catholicism who saw him as a man of compassion.

However, if the small cross on the simple coffin of Pope Francis and the single rose on his tomb are meant to convey a spirit of humility surrounding the Holy See, observers should consider the enormous wealth of the Vatican. Whilst the pontiff’s salary is said to be zero, various estimates of the Vatican’s wealth range from €10billion to “incalculable”. A far cry from the experience of the early apostles who ministered so effectively without “silver and gold”.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

