Letter: VE Day has been a reminder of Britain’s past glory, in contrast to its present state

Letters to editor

A letter from David Fleming:

I watched with pride the World War Two veterans on parade during the VE Day celebrations, a manifestation of Great Britain's former glory.

It reminded me going back further, of my grandfather who fought in the Battle of the Somme where 'all gave some and some gave all'.

"Lest we Forget" is a poignant theme and we were reminded of this 80 years on, and more.

When I saw the prime minister in attendance full of his own importance I applied those words in another context. Here was a premier who had just signed a trade deal with India at the expense of British workers, behind the protocol of taking part in the ceremony.

He should remember that the Labour Party was founded on Christian principles with its first prime minister, Ramsey McDonald, a man of devout faith dedicated to the weak and vulnerable against exploitation and oppression, lest we forget.

We now have a secular government where street preachers get prosecuted, and Christians for silent prayer arrested near abortion clinics.

The elderly are now denied basic needs and suffer as a result, so where is the compassion of real socialism, replaced by champagne socialism from Primrose Hill and Rachel Reeves?

Lest we forget, Britain's heritage emanates from Christianity not multiculturalism.

Middle East War anarchists from one side are given solace by Two Tierism in our big cities with apostasy and heresy on the ascendency.

If the UK's depleted armed forces, vulnerable to prosecution by the woke syndrome for the discharge of a rifle, were called on in 2025 to defend the country, there are questions which need answering.

Is climate change, solar farms, net zero, illegal immigration, Inclusiveness, Diversity and Equality worth defending?

Forget it!