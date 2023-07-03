The Legacy and Reconciliation Bill is progressing through Parliament with the intention that it gains royal assent ahead of the summer recess

Much has been said in recent times by government ministers, including Lord Caine, concerning the Legacy and Reconciliation Bill. It is clear that the fast forward button has been deployed and the intent is to have the bill passed through Parliament with royal assent in place ahead of the summer recess.

We have been clear for 10 years and more that the current system does not deliver meaningful outcomes for innocent victims/survivors of terrorism, the limited “progress” to have been achieved has been for those who have undergone the coronial inquest process and who have alleged wrongdoing by the UK state. The overwhelming majority of those cases which remain in the inquest queue relate to this constituency who account for less than 10% of Troubles-related deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new process proposed under the Legacy and Reconciliation Bill proposes to provide conditional immunity on the basis that perpetrators engage constructively with the new ICRIR process (Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery). This process claims to be victim centred yet it is precisely the opposite.

Letters to editor

The victim must approach the body and ask for their case to be examined and therefore are complicit with immunity being granted to the perpetrator. Government has underestimated the psychological impact this would have upon so many victims/survivors who have stood by the rule of law for their full lives.

SEFF's purpose as an organisation is to assist those who have been directly impacted by Terrorism and “other Troubles-related criminal violence” to make the transition from victim-survivor as part of a process of personal healing and of reclaiming control from those who had previously stolen power from them.

The impact of this legislation will be to disempower the individual and many have indicated that it would turn back time in redefining their status as “victim” once more, for to be a survivor and to thrive there must be the existence of hope and an assuredness that right will prevail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK state, alongside the Irish state, has overseen a process of appeasement of terrorism for 25 years plus and it has brought us to where we are today - cruelly, innocents of terrorism are being challenged thus: “the state does not have the will to bring about better outcomes for you and to ensure justice and accountability are delivered, but we are asking that you assent to us closing off the potential for others to attack us”.

There are many whose values system allows them to be party to this absurd and blackmail scenario. We remain clear that if this “blocking legislation” is passed that it will not be with our constituency's consent. The UK and Irish governments have both conclusively failed these issues and the terror organisations, complete with their political annexes, have demonstrated no concern for those they created; indeed, they almost daily engage in goading behaviour which continues to psychologically torture those already broken.

We will fight tooth and nail in ensuring that the integrity of “the past” is preserved. We will not turn the other cheek as some do, those who portray themselves as being inclusive and understanding of all narratives. The truth is that their actions are part of the problem, and ultimately they are condemning perpetrators to a continued life of lies and delusion, entrapped by ideology and never able to break free through assuming responsibility for actions committed and for then making redress.