Letter: Views sought on mother and baby institution legislation to establish a public inquiry and financial redress scheme

Stormont has launched an international appeal to victims and survivors of mother and baby institutions, Magdalene laundries and workhouses

I am trying to contact those women and their loved ones who have suffered great historical injustices in institutions in Northern Ireland.

My appeal is to them right across the world.

This year we, the politicians in Northern Ireland, have the opportunity to right a great wrong of the 20th century, imposed upon young women in mother and baby institutions, Magdalene laundries and workhouses between 1922 and 1995.

We have launched an international appeal to victims and survivors of these institutions, asking for their views on legislation to establish a public inquiry and financial redress scheme. Both are aimed at addressing the terrible wrongs done to them during one of the most distressing and hurtful episodes in our history.

The Inquiry (Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses) and Redress Scheme Bill was introduced to the Northern Ireland Assembly in June 2025.

Our scrutiny of it has begun and as part of our work, we are asking those who will be directly affected by the legislation to respond to an online consultation.

We want as many as possible to have their say before it closes at the end of September.

The consultation is available online here: https://lk.cmte.fyi/InquiryRedressBill but we can also email or post hard copies to anyone who is interested. Email us at: [email protected]

You can also contact the Committee for the Executive Office by writing to us at: Room 247, Parliament Buildings, Belfast, Northern Ireland BT4 3XX.