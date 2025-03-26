Letter: Views sought on objectives, proposals and potential consequences of Northern Ireland Justice Bill

A letter from Joanne Bunting:
The Justice Bill was introduced in the Northern Ireland Assembly in September and the committee for justice is currently taking time to consider its different parts and proposalsThe Justice Bill was introduced in the Northern Ireland Assembly in September and the committee for justice is currently taking time to consider its different parts and proposals
The Justice Bill was introduced in the Northern Ireland Assembly in September and the committee for justice is currently taking time to consider its different parts and proposals
By Letters
Published 26th Mar 2025, 00:00 BST

The members of the Committee for Justice and I, as chairman, want to hear the views of people from right across Northern Ireland on the objectives, proposals and potential consequences, including those which may be unintended, of the Justice Bill and its amendments from the department.

The bill was introduced in the Northern Ireland Assembly in September and the committee for justice is currently taking time to consider its different parts and proposals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Your input will help to inform our consideration of the bill so it is important that as many people as possible respond to our online survey.

Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

This gives you an opportunity to tell us what you think and we would value hearing from you.

The Justice Bill has four main aims: to amend the law about retention periods for DNA and biometric material; to make changes to bail and custody arrangements for children and young people; to provide for the use of video conferencing technology by police in interviews and detention; and to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of aspects of the justice system.

There are also a number of proposed amendments that the minister intends to make at a later stage in the legislative process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These relate to restorative justice; serious and organised crime; the repeal of vagrancy legislation and other issues which are also included in the survey.

You can complete the survey online before the closing date of April 4 by putting this short link into your browser: https://lk.cmte.fyi/TZAM

Requests for hard copies of the survey can be made by contacting the Committee for Justice, Room 345, Parliament Buildings, Belfast, BT4 3XX; by emailing [email protected] or by telephoning 028 9052 1033.

Joanne Bunting MLA, Chairman, Committee for Justice

Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice