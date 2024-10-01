Letter: Views sought on school-age childcare and playwork sector services
As work progresses on the development of the NI Executive’s Early Learning and Childcare Strategy for Northern Ireland alongside a review of the minimum standards for childcare providers, this is a critical time for the school-age childcare and playwork sector.
Play-based school-age childcare services are uniquely placed to provide valuable opportunities for families.
They offer important play-based developmental opportunities for children.
To ensure that we have a clear understanding of both the opportunities and challenges facing school-age childcare providers, PlayBoard, leading organisation for the development of play in Northern Ireland, is undertaking a ‘state of the sector’ survey.
The survey is an opportunity for school-age childcare providers to share a range of information about practice, workforce and quality within settings alongside their views on the challenges facing the sector.
For parents/carers using school-age childcare, the survey is an opportunity to have their say and help shape the future of play-based school-age childcare services in NI.
The results of this survey will help inform and facilitate policy discussions with the Department of Education.
To complete the survey, go to www.playboard.org/latest-news
Participants will be entered in a prize draw.
Alan Herron, chief executive, PlayBoard NI