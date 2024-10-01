Letter: Views sought on school-age childcare and playwork sector services

Play-based school-age childcare services offer important play-based developmental opportunities for children whilst enabling parents to remain economically active

As work progresses on the development of the NI Executive’s Early Learning and Childcare Strategy for Northern Ireland alongside a review of the minimum standards for childcare providers, this is a critical time for the school-age childcare and playwork sector.

Play-based school-age childcare services are uniquely placed to provide valuable opportunities for families.

They offer important play-based developmental opportunities for children.

To ensure that we have a clear understanding of both the opportunities and challenges facing school-age childcare providers, PlayBoard, leading organisation for the development of play in Northern Ireland, is undertaking a ‘state of the sector’ survey.

The survey is an opportunity for school-age childcare providers to share a range of information about practice, workforce and quality within settings alongside their views on the challenges facing the sector.

For parents/carers using school-age childcare, the survey is an opportunity to have their say and help shape the future of play-based school-age childcare services in NI.

The results of this survey will help inform and facilitate policy discussions with the Department of Education.

To complete the survey, go to www.playboard.org/latest-news

Participants will be entered in a prize draw.