Letter: Visit from J D Vance would be a golden opportunity to strengthen Northern Ireland-US ties

As the United States prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, it is timely to reflect on the profound historic and cultural links Northern Ireland shares with America.

Famously described in 1778 by a Hessian captain fighting with the British as "an Irish-Scotch Presbyterian Rebellion”, the declaration marked a pivotal moment in global history, one in which our ancestors played a remarkable role.

I commend minister Gordon Lyons MLA for his dedication to highlighting and maximising the opportunities stemming from these unique connections. Here in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough, we are fortunate to be deeply tied to the American story.

From the 1718 emigration wave, which saw thousands of Ulster-Scots seek a new life in the colonies, to the key figures of Scots-Irish descent who shaped America’s formation and success, our region’s legacy is far-reaching.

In Limavady, the annual John Steinbeck Festival each February is a shining example of these cultural ties. Steinbeck, the Nobel Prize-winning author, travelled to the area in the 1950s to visit the ancestral home of his family.

This celebration of his roots reminds us of the countless stories of connection and contribution Northern Ireland has shared with the United States.

Given the new vice-president of the United States, J D Vance, is himself of Ulster-Scots stock, we should take this opportunity to invite him to Northern Ireland to explore the land of his ancestors.

Such a visit could help strengthen the bonds between our nations while highlighting the role the Ulster-Scots played in shaping America.

As we approach 2026, Northern Ireland has a golden opportunity to extend a warm invitation to the millions of Americans with Ulster-Scots heritage.

By encouraging them to visit and explore the places and stories that shaped their ancestors, we can strengthen cultural bonds and open doors for economic and tourism benefits alike.

Let us embrace this moment to celebrate our shared history and build lasting connections with those across the Atlantic who continue to hold our ‘wee country’ close to their hearts.