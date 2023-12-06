Letter: ​Visit to supermarket proves Windsor Framework is little short of a farce

Shoppers from the Republic have been visiting Northern Ireland supermarkets such as those at Sprucefield and purchasing products with Union Flag warnings before taking them back over the border

​A visit to our supermarkets quickly shows the pettiness of the EU and Republic of Ireland insistence on a sea border and labelling to protect its single market from goods which could contaminate it.

One has only to visit the two big food stores at Sprucefield to see how it is breached on a daily basis by the numerous shoppers from the ROI who fill their trolleys with meat and poultry products, clearly labelled with a Union Flag and warnings, as required by the EU.

These ‘dangerous’ goods are deliberately taken by them over the border and into the EU empire as the ROI does not check on this movement of illicit goods.

Letter to the editor

This activity proves that the EU and ROI are using the ‘sea border’ solely as a political weapon to sever NI links with the UK mainland.

If the ROI were so keen on protecting the EU single market they would by now have customs checks on cars returning from places like Lisburn and Newry.

However, just as they allowed PIRA to use their sovereign territory as a base for relentless cross border terrorism, they are now content to do the reverse and allow ‘forbidden’ goods to flow from NI into EU territory.

Perhaps Alliance Party protocol/framework ‘expert’ Sorcha Eastwood MLA could raise this with the EU, pointing out that the protocol/framework, which APNI wanted to be rigorously implemented, is little short of a farce.