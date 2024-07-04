Letter: Vote for Gavin Robinson and Jonathan Buckley of the DUP to stop pro protocol Alliance Party

A letter from Will Todd:

Text your friends and family, encourage them to vote. I'd encourage all unionists in East Belfast and Lagan Valley to vote for Gavin Robinson DUP and Jonathan Buckley DUP to ensure the pro protocol Alliance Party don't get elected. Throughout all of NI vote for the unionist candidate who can win. Sitting at home or voting for candidates who cannot win will hand SF and Alliance exactly what they want.

For any soft unionist who is thinking of voting Alliance, ask yourself this: what effort are Alliance making to get an MP elected in west Belfast? And what percentage are they getting in any nationalist constituency? It's the height of stupidity voting Alliance if you are a unionist. This election could be defining. Get out and vote unionist, or all of NI could regret it for years to come.