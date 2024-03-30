Letter: Watch out for having the Irish language forced on you, as it is on us

The Dublin Dart instructions and destinations names are in Gaelic. This Irish language stuff has crept up on the country without the Irish people noticing

I just want to warn people in the North of Ireland to resist the forcing of the Irish language on you against your will, like down here in the south.

It will be forced on you before you have time to say stop.

Having recently forsaken the car to around Dublin by the Dart rapid transit trains and the Luas tram, I will now be telling the Republic’s transport minister, the Green Party TD Eamon Ryan, that I will be back to my car where I can where I can think my own thoughts rather than surrendering myself to the incessant and persistent government Irish language propaganda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letters to editor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My ears were assaulted by a voice speaking at me in Irish giving me instructions and destinations names in Irish. This is very invasive. Then my eyes were assaulted by Irish language ads and signs all over the carriage.

Travelling on the Dart or Luas is not a nice experience, it feels like living in a totalitarian state.

It dawned on me that all this Irish language stuff has crept up on the country without us noticing. I don’t remember the Irish people voting for all this.

When I was younger all this Irish language was only on RTE, not it is on every radio station and you cannot escape it. You are protected from all this in the comfort of your car.