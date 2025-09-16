Letter: ​We are either Planters or gaels and see the Middle East through that lens

Palestinians at the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City on Monday. Despite Netanyahu’s savagery and wholesale destruction in Gaza, your paper continues to champion Israel (AP Photo/Yousef Al Zanoun)

A letter from Walter Ellis:

Like 95 per cent of Protestants/unionists, the News Letter is deeply supportive of Israel.

Regardless of the massive loss of life and wholesale destruction in Gaza perpetrated by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), the paper continues to champion Israel as the home of "liberal, open, democratic values in which free speech and a free press are still enshrined" (Ben Lowry, ‘How heartening to see Germany stand by Israel over the Irish-led Eurovision boycott threat,’ September 13). You make no mention of the savagery unleashed by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and his ultra-right cabinet colleagues over the last two years, viewing Israel's actions as regrettable but appropriate given the murderous assault by Hamas on Jewish revellers on October 7, 2023.

At the same time, 95 per cent of the Catholic people of Ireland, north and south, are appalled by Israel's response to October 7 and regard the Jewish State as a pariah among the nations. So strongly do they feel that Israel should be shunned that, via the semi-state broadcaster RTE, they say they will pull Ireland out of next year's Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to take part.

Letters to editor

Every political party in the Republic, as well as the SDLP and People Before Profit in NI, has nailed its colours to the Palestinian mast, while heaping obloquy on Israel. As editor of the News Letter, you, Sir, are "heartened" to see Germany stand by Israel over the Irish-led boycott threat. At the same time, your nationalist counterpart at the Irish News has called on the international community to express its outrage over Gaza "through every available platform".

Why the dichotomy?

The answer stares us in the face. We are either the Planters or the gaels.

Unionists and nationalists like to pretend that they have arrived objectively at their view of the Israel-Palestine conflict when, clearly, it derives from their respective folk memories, which require them to see almost everything through the reductive prism of Irish history.