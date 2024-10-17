Letter: We are in for financial austerity under Labour and its neurosis with Net Zero

A letter from David Fleming:
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is due to deliver her autumn Budget at the end of October
By Letters
Published 18th Oct 2024, 00:00 BST

It is planned that Britain will produce 95% of electricity from so-called green sources with 5% coming from gas.

Keeping a fleet of gas turbines on standby will cost a huge amount of money, causing electricity prices to rise. We are in for financial austerity under Labour and its neurosis with Net Zero as more evidence emerges.

Don't expect it to be put in this context when the chancellor announces her budget at the end of October as we get fleeced and the NHS has to deal with more heart attacks.

David Fleming, Norfolk

