News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Letter: We are spending millions on the divisive Casement Park stadium project when the NHS is in dire straits and society faces increased poverty

A letter from Stephen Cooper:
By Letters
Published 7th Aug 2023, 19:04 BST- 1 min read
The national stadium Windsor Park got a fraction of the projected cost to upgrade Casement Park, above. Is such spending really the highest priority now?The national stadium Windsor Park got a fraction of the projected cost to upgrade Casement Park, above. Is such spending really the highest priority now?
The national stadium Windsor Park got a fraction of the projected cost to upgrade Casement Park, above. Is such spending really the highest priority now?

The proposed redevelopment of Casement Park throws up several interesting conundrums.

Leaving aside the distasteful sectarianism that I and many other unionists believe to run through the GAA, and what is meant to be a sporting body, with some stadiums, trophies, and clubs being named after terrorists and some of their grounds being used to eulogise republican murderers, it remains to be seen how much exactly this project is going to cost the taxpayer? Even local residents are opposed to the revamp, before, during, and after unfortunately losing their challenge in the courts recently.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All the posturing from nationalists and repeated mantras of the most vulnerable being affected by the cost of living fades into insignificance as the figure of over £140 million being bandied around for this project seemingly is more important than the thousands struggling across Northern Ireland with rising costs and bills.

Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor
Most Popular

Is Casement Park really that important? Is spending millions on another divisive entity really the highest priority at present, with the NHS in dire straits and society facing increased poverty?

Hypothetically, if this regeneration does go ahead, will those at the helm afford respect to prospective teams and International protocol in flying our national flag, and playing our national anthem in the unlikely case of either England or Northern Ireland playing in the stadium? Our national football stadium, Windsor Park only received a fraction of the projected cost; why the unfair imbalance and discrepancy?

As usual, it's one-way traffic to appease the precious so-called process.

Stephen Cooper, Sofia, Bulgaria

Related topics:Casement ParkNHSNorthern IrelandGAAEngland