Letter: We are to remember the principle of one day of rest after the first six days of creation

The Bible is a complete book. It is God's inspired, inerrant and infallible Word which He has preserved and kept pure in all ages, writes Robert McFarland

John Coulter's article (How should Christians really unwind on the Sabbath Day?, September 25) is reminiscent of someone who is in the gall of bitterness as he reflects on his Christian upbringing.

He is in error to state that how Christians behave on the Sabbath 'is a Biblical battle between the Old and New Testament interpretations of verses'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bible is a complete book. It is God's inspired, inerrant and infallible Word which He has preserved and kept pure in all ages. Dr Coulter does quote the fourth commandment, but he should recall that God is directing us to the dawn of time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

We are to remember the principle of one day of rest after the first six days of creation. Is Dr Coulter content to wash his hands like Pontius Pilate while 'sitting on the sofa… watching an Old Firm game'?

While Coulter worships at the shrine of sport, does he not realise that the opportunity for many families to honour God and His day together has been snatched away, not only from those involved in the match, but from many people employed in the ancillary services which accompany such events?

He begins his long list of 'what about...?' with a pretended concern for farmers feeding their livestock. As a farmer, I find that most of my livestock are quite capable of feeding themselves! It is possible to have sufficient feed in place on a Saturday evening! It is a joy to anticipate and experience the Lord fulfilling His promise that 'them that honour me I will honour'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Coulter's difficulty seems to be that he prioritises his personal rest over worship of the Eternal Creator who loved sinners with an everlasting love.

Such love brought the Saviour to suffer, bleed and die for our sin at Calvary. We have the assurance that whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

That Christ's sacrifice was accepted by God is confirmed by His resurrection on the first day of the week. Let us honour Him by keeping that day holy.