Letter: We cannot allow Northern Ireland to become a black market for dangerous puberty blockers

A 'progress pride flag' on display; the flag is one of several used by the transgender movement. ‘Puberty blockers’ is the general name for drugs which are often given to teenagers and pre-teens who declare themselves to be transgender

I was shocked to read that a trans activist is planning to use Northern Ireland as a loophole to escape the GB ban on puberty blockers, putting the health and wellbeing of children at risk.

No one should be facilitating the supply of these damaging and often irreversible drugs to gender-confused children.

Dr Hilary Cass’s recent landmark review made this crystal clear.

Letter to the editor

It raises an urgent question as to why Northern Ireland has not imposed a full legal ban on the drugs in the same way that England, Scotland and Wales have done.

The Northern Ireland health minister, Mike Nesbitt, must explain why the pledge to impose a ban made by his predecessor Robin Swann, has not yet been kept.

Mr Nesbitt’s name actually appears on the order banning the drugs in GB (made less than two months ago) which explicitly states “This order does not apply to Northern Ireland”.

The department has said extending the ban to Northern Ireland is “complex”. But complexity cannot be used as an excuse for inaction in the face of threats to facilitate what I fear could become a form of drug trafficking

We cannot allow Northern Ireland to become a kind of black market for dangerous puberty blockers.

The protection of children must always come first regardless of where they live in the UK.