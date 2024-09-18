Letter: We English deserved to be booed in Dublin with our British national anthem - it's all part of the working-class culture in football

Republic of Ireland fans booed during UK anthem before the Uefa Nations League football game against England earlier this month. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:

Of course we, England, were booed at Lansdowne Road, and the players Declan Rice and Jack Grealish in particular were booed.

But do you not understand working-class culture? Look at their smiles after the match. They get booed all the time in the Premiership. But they scored the goals for us and won the match.

As far as I am aware there were no riots and I felt safe in Dublin 4 and in the Burlington Hotel.

Letters to editor

It is an improvement on the Ireland-England game of February 15 1995 in Dublin, which was abandoned due to unruly behaviour by England fans. In life we must be grateful for small mercies.

If we, the English, come to Dublin of all places in the universe with a British anthem we deserve to be booed.

An end to the moralising, please. It is tedious.

And let the ignorant FA get an English anthem for an English team. And sing that.

Uncle Tom Cobley would do for me.