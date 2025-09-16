Letter: We have a plan said Labour, but instead they are destroying the UK

Letters to editor

A letter from Drew Mansell:

Do you all remember Labour’s words but the plan was never mentioned once in government.

The British people decided to destroy the Conservative Party – who had made mistakes, yes, but had done unrivalled good for the working population during covid, paying their wages. They also had the expense of a Russian war and then witnessed a world of refugees.

Before all of these, we where shocked at the £30 billion to leave the common market. A fantastic sum then But not a fantastic sum now under the clueless Labour Party, with a magical mandate that that will never materialise, while they watch and cause interest rates, employment and debt to spiral into Labour’s new blackhole.

Their past record is about to destroy the UK once again. Why? Because the people voted them in with the slogan, ‘We Have A Plan’. Please don’t sit at home when the (very soon) next election comes because ‘Only You Can Save Us’.