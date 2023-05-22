News you can trust since 1737
Letter: We hear the same auld vote splitting nonsense time and time again

A letter from Harry Patterson:

By Letters
Published 22nd May 2023, 21:13 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Unionists are very very sound sleepers. We’ve been sleeping this last twenty odd years. We’ve been given so many ‘wake up’ calls I’ve lost count. We hear the same auld vote splitting nonsense time and time again, no new strategy, no new thinking. Oh sure we waken up around the twelfth but then we go back to sleep at the end of August. Hundreds of thousands of people at parades etc but not when it comes to getting out to vote.

Republicans and their allies don’t sleep at all it would seem, they are wide awake and the results are obvious. Sweet dreams fellow unionists or should that be nightmares?

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

