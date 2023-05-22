Letter: We hear the same auld vote splitting nonsense time and time again

Unionists are very very sound sleepers. We’ve been sleeping this last twenty odd years. We’ve been given so many ‘wake up’ calls I’ve lost count. We hear the same auld vote splitting nonsense time and time again, no new strategy, no new thinking. Oh sure we waken up around the twelfth but then we go back to sleep at the end of August. Hundreds of thousands of people at parades etc but not when it comes to getting out to vote.